Milwaukee-St. Louis Runs

Brewers fourth. Avisail Garcia singles to left field. Daniel Vogelbach reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Avisail Garcia out at second. Luis Urias homers to left field. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Jace Peterson singles to shallow infield. Tyrone Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jace Peterson out at second. Brandon Woodruff singles to left field. Tyrone Taylor to third. Kolten Wong grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Cardinals 0.