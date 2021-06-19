Milwaukee-Colorado Runs

Rockies second. C.J. Cron singles to deep right field. Brendan Rodgers lines out to deep right center field to Avisail Garcia. Dom Nunez flies out to right field to Avisail Garcia. Antonio Senzatela singles to deep left field. C.J. Cron to third. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow center field. Antonio Senzatela to second. C.J. Cron scores. Garrett Hampson singles to center field. Raimel Tapia to second. Antonio Senzatela to third. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow center field, Kolten Wong to Daniel Vogelbach.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 1, Brewers 0.

Brewers third. Luis Urias homers to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Corbin Burnes grounds out to shallow infield, Antonio Senzatela to C.J. Cron. Kolten Wong flies out to deep right center field to Charlie Blackmon.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Rockies 1.

Brewers fifth. Willy Adames singles to left field. Luis Urias singles to right field. Willy Adames to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep right field. Luis Urias scores. Willy Adames scores. Corbin Burnes grounds out to shallow infield, C.J. Cron to Brendan Rodgers. Kolten Wong grounds out to shallow infield, C.J. Cron to Antonio Senzatela. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Daniel Vogelbach reaches on error. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Fielding error by Ryan McMahon. Christian Yelich strikes out on a foul tip.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Rockies 1.

Rockies fifth. Raimel Tapia doubles to shallow left field. Garrett Hampson hit by pitch. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow infield, Kolten Wong to Daniel Vogelbach. Garrett Hampson to second. Raimel Tapia to third. Trevor Story out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Christian Yelich. Raimel Tapia scores. Ryan McMahon walks. C.J. Cron flies out to deep right field to Avisail Garcia.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 4, Rockies 2.

Rockies sixth. Brendan Rodgers doubles to deep left field. Dom Nunez called out on strikes. Yonathan Daza pinch-hitting for Antonio Senzatela. Yonathan Daza doubles to deep left field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Raimel Tapia called out on strikes. Garrett Hampson doubles to deep left field. Yonathan Daza scores. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Daniel Vogelbach.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Rockies 4.

Rockies seventh. Trevor Story grounds out to shortstop, Kolten Wong to Daniel Vogelbach. Ryan McMahon walks. C.J. Cron strikes out on a foul tip. Brendan Rodgers doubles. Ryan McMahon scores. Dom Nunez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 5, Brewers 4.

Brewers ninth. Omar Narvaez doubles to deep right field. Willy Adames doubles to shallow left field. Omar Narvaez scores. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Jackie Bradley Jr. lines out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Willy Adames to third. Jace Peterson walks. Kolten Wong reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jace Peterson to second. Luis Urias to third. Willy Adames out at home. Derek Fisher pinch-hitting for Trevor Richards. Derek Fisher strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 5, Rockies 5.

Rockies tenth. C.J. Cron singles to right center field. Ryan McMahon scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Brewers 5.