Cubs first. Rafael Ortega walks. Nick Madrigal lines out to shallow right field to Kolten Wong. Jonathan Villar walks. Alfonso Rivas singles to center field. Jonathan Villar to second. Seiya Suzuki homers to center field. Alfonso Rivas scores. Jonathan Villar scores. Clint Frazier called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Brewers 0.

Brewers third. Jace Peterson grounds out to first base to Alfonso Rivas. Kolten Wong grounds out to shallow right field, Nico Hoerner to Alfonso Rivas. Willy Adames homers to center field. Christian Yelich walks. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Brewers 1.

Brewers sixth. Willy Adames walks. Christian Yelich doubles. Willy Adames scores. Andrew McCutchen lines out to left field to Michael Hermosillo. Rowdy Tellez homers to right field. Christian Yelich scores. Hunter Renfroe called out on strikes. Omar Narvaez strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 4, Cubs 3.

Cubs sixth. Frank Schwindel pinch-hitting for Alfonso Rivas. Frank Schwindel strikes out swinging. Seiya Suzuki grounds out to shallow infield, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez. Clint Frazier walks. Patrick Wisdom pinch-hitting for Jason Heyward. Patrick Wisdom reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Clint Frazier to second. Fielding error by Willy Adames. Patrick Wisdom pinch-hitting for Jason Heyward. Patrick Wisdom to third. Clint Frazier scores. Yan Gomes called out on strikes.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Cubs 4.

Brewers seventh. Lorenzo Cain pops out to shortstop to Nico Hoerner. Mike Brosseau pinch-hitting for Jace Peterson. Mike Brosseau homers to center field. Kolten Wong flies out to center field to Michael Hermosillo. Willy Adames strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Cubs 4.