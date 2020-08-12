Milwaukee 126, Washington 113
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|G.Antetokounmpo
|10:09
|1-3
|10-12
|2-9
|1
|2
|12
|Korver
|24:30
|1-6
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|2
|3
|B.Lopez
|22:56
|9-11
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|24
|Connaughton
|24:03
|3-7
|2-2
|1-8
|3
|0
|10
|Hill
|22:34
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|5
|Brown
|29:39
|9-16
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|5
|23
|Wilson
|23:26
|4-6
|2-4
|0-5
|0
|4
|11
|Ilyasova
|21:41
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|3
|Mason
|21:31
|7-10
|4-7
|0-5
|6
|3
|19
|R.Lopez
|21:24
|3-6
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|8
|T.Antetokounmpo
|18:03
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|44-87
|20-28
|9-53
|25
|26
|126
Percentages: FG .506, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 18-38, .474 (B.Lopez 5-5, Brown 5-8, Connaughton 2-4, R.Lopez 1-1, Mason 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Hill 1-4, Ilyasova 1-5, Korver 1-5, T.Antetokounmpo 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, G.Antetokounmpo 3, B.Lopez 2, R.Lopez 2, Wilson 2, Hill, Mason).
Steals: 6 (Mason 2, Brown, Connaughton, G.Antetokounmpo, Hill).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonga
|30:10
|5-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|10
|Hachimura
|29:13
|6-18
|5-6
|2-5
|1
|4
|20
|Bryant
|25:56
|5-9
|1-1
|3-8
|1
|1
|13
|Brown Jr.
|30:12
|3-15
|2-2
|1-6
|3
|2
|9
|Robinson
|32:48
|4-11
|5-7
|0-4
|7
|1
|15
|Smith
|25:58
|8-15
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|3
|19
|Pasecniks
|20:46
|4-9
|2-4
|3-6
|1
|4
|10
|Wagner
|20:28
|1-3
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|6
|Schofield
|13:59
|2-5
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|7
|Grant
|4:20
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Uthoff
|3:04
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|J.Williams
|3:04
|0-0
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|39-95
|23-30
|11-44
|22
|23
|113
Percentages: FG .411, FT .767.
3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Hachimura 3-9, Bryant 2-3, Schofield 2-5, Robinson 2-6, Uthoff 1-1, Smith 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-4, Bonga 0-1, Grant 0-1, Pasecniks 0-1, Wagner 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bonga, Bryant, Schofield).
Turnovers: 11 (Bonga 3, Hachimura 2, Smith 2, Brown Jr., Bryant, Pasecniks, Robinson).
Steals: 2 (Bonga, Pasecniks).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Milwaukee
|24
|42
|33
|27
|—
|126
|Washington
|21
|35
|28
|29
|—
|113