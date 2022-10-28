Milwaukee 119, N.Y. Knicks 108

Barrett 7-17 5-8 20, Randle 3-10 8-9 14, Robinson 2-5 1-2 5, Brunson 3-10 6-9 13, Fournier 4-12 0-0 11, Toppin 4-7 0-0 11, Hartenstein 3-8 0-0 6, Reddish 1-5 0-0 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 5-10 2-4 14, Rose 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 37-92 22-32 108.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed