FG FT Reb
ORLANDO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 23:59 0-4 1-2 2-6 1 1 1
Ennis III 30:18 4-11 0-0 1-6 1 6 9
Vucevic 39:32 9-25 1-2 2-15 5 2 22
Fournier 32:48 5-12 5-7 1-4 3 1 18
Fultz 32:02 6-14 1-2 0-1 5 3 14
Augustin 24:03 5-12 3-3 0-1 3 1 15
Ross 23:12 5-11 0-0 0-6 2 5 13
Birch 19:24 1-1 2-2 2-6 2 3 4
Iwundu 14:42 2-4 2-3 0-2 0 1 8
Totals 240:00 37-94 15-21 8-47 22 23 104

Percentages: FG .394, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 15-41, .366 (Ross 3-5, Fournier 3-7, Vucevic 3-10, Iwundu 2-2, Augustin 2-4, Ennis III 1-5, Fultz 1-5, Clark 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fournier, Fultz).

Turnovers: 11 (Ennis III 4, Ross 2, Augustin, Birch, Fournier, Fultz, Vucevic).

Steals: 3 (Fournier, Ross, Vucevic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MILWAUKEE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
G.Antetokounmpo 28:23 11-17 3-5 2-17 3 5 28
Middleton 33:32 7-16 4-5 1-10 7 2 21
B.Lopez 27:32 7-12 1-1 2-7 1 2 16
Bledsoe 27:51 3-7 2-2 0-3 8 0 10
Matthews 23:30 1-9 0-0 0-2 2 2 3
Hill 22:50 2-3 7-8 1-2 3 2 11
Williams 22:14 4-8 0-0 1-7 0 1 12
Connaughton 17:22 1-3 2-2 0-4 2 1 4
Ilyasova 12:36 1-5 2-2 0-2 0 1 4
DiVincenzo 12:21 1-2 1-2 0-2 1 2 4
Korver 11:49 2-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 5
Totals 240:00 40-88 22-27 7-56 27 19 118

Percentages: FG .455, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 16-45, .356 (Williams 4-5, G.Antetokounmpo 3-6, Middleton 3-8, Bledsoe 2-5, DiVincenzo 1-1, B.Lopez 1-4, Korver 1-5, Matthews 1-7, Connaughton 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Lopez, DiVincenzo, G.Antetokounmpo, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, B.Lopez 2, Bledsoe 2, Middleton 2, Connaughton, DiVincenzo, Hill, Ilyasova, Matthews).

Steals: 5 (B.Lopez, Bledsoe, Ilyasova, Matthews, Middleton).

Technical Fouls: Bucks, 10:39 first.

Orlando 21 29 29 25 104
Milwaukee 26 41 23 28 118

T_2:21.