Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99

Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed