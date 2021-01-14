Milton sparks 76ers past undermanned Heat 125-108 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 9:53 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shake Milton scored 31 points and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.