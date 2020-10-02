Milovanov’s goal lifts Trumbull over St. Joseph

Francisco Milovanov’s goal in the 70th minute was the difference when Trumbull defeated St. Joseph 2-1 in boys’ soccer on Friday.

Ben Bronstein had the assist on the winning goal in the season opener for both teams.

St. Joseph’s Manny Santos put the host team in front with an unassisted score in the 32nd minute.

Trumbull’s Ethan David’s tally off a penalty kick tied the match in the 62nd minute.

Trumbull goalkeepers’ Blaine Garcia and Jack Lumpinski each made 3 saves.

Cameron Reichenbach had 6 stops for St. Joseph.

Trumbull had 14 shots, St. Joseph 10.

Trumbull will host St. Joseph on Monday.