Miller hits 2 HRs, Phillies hold off Mets for 7th straight AARON BRACY, Associated Press Aug. 7, 2021 Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 8:58 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh straight victory, 5-3 over the sinking New York Mets on Saturday.
Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer and doubled for the Phillies, who increased their NL East lead over New York to 1 1/2 games. It is Philadelphia’s longest winning streak since September 2012.