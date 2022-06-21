Milák sets world record; 3 more US golds at swimming worlds CIARÁN FAHEY, AP Sports Writer June 21, 2022
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Kristóf Milák thrilled home fans by lowering his own world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday, when American swimmers claimed another three gold medals.
The 22-year-old Milák produced a stunning swim to clock 1 minute, 50.34 seconds and earn Hungary its first gold medal of the competition.