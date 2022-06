ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas of the St. Louis Cardinals is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.

Mikolas has thrown 81 pitches, 51 for strikes. St. Louis leads 9-1.

The right-hander has struck out four and walked one. Pittsburgh got an unearned run in the fourth to make it 7-1 when Bryan Reynolds scored on Daniel Vogelbach's groundout.

Reynolds led off the inning and reached second base when left fielder Juan Yepez misplayed a fly ball for an error. Reynolds advanced to third on a groundout.

Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman made a diving stop in the fourth and an off-balance throw from the middle of the diamond in the sixth to prevent would-be hits.

Paul Goldschmidt has homered twice and driven in five runs. Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals.

Mikolas is trying for the third no-hitter in the majors this season. Tylor Megill and four New York Mets relievers combined for one on April 29 against Philadelphia. Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers tossed one against Tampa Bay on May 10.

St. Louis won the opener of the day-night doubleheader 3-1, handing the Pirates their eighth straight loss.

