Mike, White carry SMU over Northwestern St. 77-51

DALLAS (AP) — Isiaha Mike had 16 points to lead five SMU players in double figures as the Mustangs won their eighth consecutive game to open the season, romping past Northwestern State 77-51 on Tuesday night.

Mike also had six rebounds, three steals and a block. CJ White added 15 points for the Mustangs. Everett Ray chipped in 14 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Feron Hunt added 10 apiece. Kendric Davis chipped in nine points while dishing out eight assists.

SMU sprinted to a 35-17 lead at the break and won the second half 42-34.

Chudier Bile had nine points for the Demons (2-5).

SMU faces Georgetown at home on Saturday. Northwestern State matches up against LSU on the road on Sunday.

