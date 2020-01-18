Mike Bartolotta leads the way in Tuesday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling met at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Jan. 7.

Mike Bartolotta had a superb day with the scratch single game of 244, the three-game series scratch of 694 and the three-game with handicap of 796. The three-game scratch and the three-game with handicap are new season highs.

Team 7 (Peter Pappas, Ron Vitale, Ken Kanyuck, Ray Saska) started the second half of the season in first place with a one-point lead over Team 14 (Paul Schuerlein, Greg Babash, Ernie Santo, Carl Bluestein).

Ron Bianchi is now the High Individual Match Point leader with 66 points.

The league’s Individual High Average is Manny Cabral at 196.41. John Verdeschi is at 195.27 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.59.