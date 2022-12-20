Michigan St. 98, Prairie View 50

Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Paul 3-7 2-2 10, Gerlyn Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Taylor 3-5 1-3 8, Thornton 1-8 2-4 4, Heard 1-5 1-1 3, Soders 0-1 1-3 1, Bowen 0-2 1-2 1, Hutchinson 1-6 1-2 3, Rosenthal 4-14 5-6 16, Kayla Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 15-55 14-23 50
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run