Michigan St. 89, Buffalo 68

Adams 6-11 0-0 15, Hardnett 6-8 0-0 12, Jack 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 4-11 2-4 10, C.Jones 4-13 2-2 12, J.Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Blocker 0-4 0-0 0, Mading 3-4 1-1 7, Ceaser 1-4 2-2 4, K.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-10 68.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run