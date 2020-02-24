Recommended Video:

  • Trumbull's Michael Longo flips Ridgefield's Alexander Blaha during Class LL state championship wrestling finals action. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media / Trumbull Times

    Trumbull's Michael Longo flips Ridgefield's Alexander Blaha during Class LL state championship wrestling finals action.

    Trumbull's Michael Longo flips Ridgefield's Alexander Blaha during Class LL state championship wrestling finals action.

    Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Trumbull's Michael Longo flips Ridgefield's Alexander Blaha during Class LL state championship wrestling finals action.

Trumbull's Michael Longo flips Ridgefield's Alexander Blaha during Class LL state championship wrestling finals action.

Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media