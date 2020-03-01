Michael Longo, Jack Ryan to wrestle at New England’s

Trumbull’s Michael Longo placed second and Jack Ryan was third for the Eagles at the State Open Wrestling Championships held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Danbury (193) won its fourth consecutive title to better Warde (146), Xavier (127), Simsbury (99) and Barlow (88.5).

The top finishers in each weight class will compete at the 56th annual New England Wrestling Championships scheduled for March 7 and 8, at Methuen High School in Methuen, Mass.

Longo (106 pounds), Ryan (133 pounds), George Bomann (145 pounds) and Andrew Grabinski (113 pounds) represented coach Charlie Anderson’s Trumbull team that placed 11th.

Michael Longo

Longo lost 6-3 to Barlow unbeaten senior Josh Brault (37-0) in the finals. After a scoreless first period, Brault rolled into a reversal and added a pair of back points to lead 4-0. Longo escaped, gave up a takedown midway through the third period, and then reversed late.

“Making it to New England’s feels good,” said Longo, 31-3 on the season at 106. “Last year I didn’t place and I’m hoping to do better.”

Longo began Open’s with a pin in 5:41 then posted a 4-0 decision to get to the semifinals, where the No. 2 seeded sophomore defeated third-seeded Evan Lindner from New Milford, 8-6. Longo took a 2-0 lead into the second period, which saw a pair of switches and the frame end with Longo in front 6-4. He added an escape to lead 7-4 before Lindner, who placed third, drew within a point before the match ended.

Jack Ryan

A senior captain, Ryan was seeded third and advanced to the semifinals where he lost 6-3 to then unbeaten second-seed Devin Matthews from Gilbert. Matthews (42-1) lost a 3-0 decision to top-seeded 132-pounder Thomas Finn from Simsbury.

Ryan began the meet with a pin in 3:49 over Ridgefield’s Lucas Ferreira. He pinned New Milford’s Peter Coniglio in 1:40 to gain the semis. In wrestle backs, Ryan pinned Warde’s Nathan Cuocco in 48 seconds. He defeated Coniglio again, 5-2, in the consolation finals.

“There was a fire inside me,” Ryan said of his run through consolations. “He (Gilbert) was big and strong. I hadn’t wrestled him before. I wish I had wrestled better, but I told myself not to look back. I stayed calm and it feels great going to New England’s.”

George Bomann

A senior captain, Bomann split his first two matches at 145 pounds. He lost by 1:45 fall to Windham’s Marcos Rodriguez Rivera, but bounced back to defeat Avon’s Jared Butler 2-0. In his second consolation, Bomann lost by 2:35 fall to Newtown’s Fritz Maurath.

Andrew Grabinski

A sophomore Grabinski split his Open matches at 113 pounds. He posted wins of 8-0 and 9-5 before losing 10-4 in the quarterfinals to Warde’s Lucas Coleman, who placed fourth. In wrestle backs, Grabinski lost 8-6 to New Milford’s Jake Coniglio.

CIAC STATE OPEN

TEAM RESULTS

1. Danbury 193, 2. Fairfield Warde 146, 3. Xavier 127, 4. Simsbury 99, 5. Barlow 88.5, 6. Bristol Eastern 69.5, 7. Southington 61, 8. New Milford 60, 9. Killingly 55, 10, Suffield/Windsor Locks 53.5; 11. Foran 53, 11. Haddam-Killingworth 53, 11. Trumbull 53, 14. Glastonbury 49.5, 15. New Haven 47, 16. Gilbert 46, 17. Ledyard 45.5, 18. Bristol Central 40, 19. Middletown 39.5, 20. Branford 39, 21. Avon 35.5, 22. Wethersfield 35, 23. Lyman Memorial/Windhan Tech 33, 24. Amity 31, 24. Fairfield Prep 31, 24. Newtown 31, 27. Shelton 30, 27. Westhill 30, 29. New London 29, 30. Brookfield 28, 31. Hall 27, 31. Staples 27, 33. New Canaan 26, 34. Greenwich 24, 35. New Fairfield 24, 36. New Britain, 23.5, 36. North Haven 23.5, 36. Windham 23.5, 39. East Lyme/Norwich Tech 21, 39. Stafford

INDIVIDUALS

106 LBS—1st Josh Brault (Joel Barlow) DEC Michael Longo (Trumbull), 6-3; 3rd Evan Lindner (New Milford) MD Will Hamilton (Bristol Central), 10-0; 5th Kaden Ware (Killingly) MD Cameron Hines (Haddam-Killingworth), 13-4

113 LBS—1st Michael Rapuano (Xavier) DEC Kailan O’Dell (Danbury), 7-0; 3rd Bryce Arnold (Wethersfield) F Lucas Coleman (Fairfield Warde), 4:35; 5th Connor Doran (Ledyard) MD Nicholas Urso (Conard), 12-2

120 LBS—1st Drew Currier (Hall) DEC Joe Iamunno (North Haven), 5-0; 3rd Dylan Levesque (East Hampton) DEC Carlos Dewinter (Greenwich), 8-4; 5th Martial Sutton (Glastonbury) DEC Mason Lishness (Bristol Eastern), 1-0

126 LBS—1st Kalil Shabazz (Middletown) DEC Tyler Johnson (Danbury), 12-6; 3rd David Charron (Killingly) DEC Zachary Johns (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 3-0; 5th Parker Sutton (Glastonbury) DEC Michael Carpenter (Pomperaug), 5-0

132 LBS—1st Thomas Finn (Simsbury) DEC Devin Matthews (Gilbert), 3-0; 3rd Jack Ryan (Trumbull) F Peter Coniglio (New Milford), 1:33; 5th Nathan Cuoco (Fairfield Warde) DEC Braeden O’Brien (Bacon Academy), 3-2

138 LBS—1st Ryan Jack (Danbury) MD Thomas Nichols (Bristol Eastern), 13-5; 3rd Tristan Julian (Stafford) MD John Mairano (Simsbury), 12-3; 5th Khalil Bourjelli (New Milford) DEC Devin Anderson (New Fairfield), 5-2

145 LBS—1st James Lunt (Xavier) MD Will Ebert (Fairfield Warde), 14-4; 3rd Saul Pera (Simsbury) DEC Ben Richardson (Killingly), 3-1 SV; 5th Logan Kovacs (Danbury) DEC Dylan Washburn (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 3-0

152 LBS—1st Tyler Sung (New Canaan) DEC Cole Shaughnessy (Fairfield Warde), 6-0; 3rd Kyle Matthews (Gilbert) DEC Alex Klein-Wassink (Joel Barlow), 10-3; 5th Breon Phifer (Weston) MD Alexander Marshall (Bristol Eastern), 12-4

160 LBS—1st George Tsiranides (Fairfield Prep) DEC Zahir Mclean-Felix (Brookfield), 4-3; 3rd Brayden Grim (Ledyard) DEC Luke Tischio (Xavier), 9-3; 5th Yarian Grant (New Haven Wrestling) F Xavier Powell (Watertown), 2:05

170 LBS—1st Tommy Mazur (Westhill) MD Ryan Powers (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 14-4; 3rd Jaylen Hawkins (Danbury) MD Frankie McNeary (Joel Barlow), 9-0; 5th Hunter Rasmussen (Fairfield Warde) DEC Colman Doucette (New Fairfield), 5-4

182 LBS—1st Billy Carr (Southington) DEC Simon Flaherty (Amity), 4-3; 3rd Tyrell Jones (Danbury) DEC John Summers (Fairfield Warde), 2-1; 5th Isaiah Medina (New Britain) DEC Aidan Lozada (Newington), 4-1

195 LBS—1st Carson Licastri (Joel Barlow) TF Jadian Mackenzie (New London), 17-2 4:38; 3rd Jamikael Lytle (Northwestern) MD Cody McHenry (Branford), 10-1; 5th Griffin Gallati (Fairfield Warde) F Marcelius Ruiz (Xavier), 4:07

220 LBS—1st Christopher Gens (Avon) DEC D.J. Donovan (Danbury), 3-0; 3rd Jacob Vecchio (Southington) F Roark Ryan (East Lyme/Norwich Tech), 3:37; 5th Kirill Fioletov (Glastonbury) DEC Alec Nardone (Fairfield Warde), 9-5

285 LBS—1st Jaylin Houston (New Haven Wrestling) DEC Matt Weiner (Shelton), 5-1; 3rd Thomas Perry (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Jordan Agosto (Danbury), 3-1; 5th Pat Rescanski (Foran) F Jacob Rizy (Staples), 2:43