Michael Longo, Jack Ryan earn FCIAC wrestling titles

Michael Longo and Jack Ryan won individual titles when Trumbull placed fourth at the Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament in New Canaan on Saturday.

Danbury, which had five weight class champs, racked up 298 points to win the title. Warde finished as the runner-up with 236.5 points, and Staples was third with 183. Trumbull (161) and Ridgefield (99.5) rounded out the top five.

Longo defeated Ridgefield’s Alex Blaha by technical fall, 16-0, at 106 pounds.

At 132 pounds, Ryan won a second straight title with a 9-1 win over Danbury’s Matt Lucas.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports

2020 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament

Team scores: 1 Danbury 298; 2 Warde 236.5; 3 Staples 184; 4 Trumbull 161; 5 Ridgefield 99.5; 6 Brien McMahon 91, 7 Greenwich 81.5, 8 Westhill 75; 9 New Canaan 66.5; 10 Stamford 54; 11 Wilton 45; 12 Norwalk 29, 13 Ludlowe 27; 14 Darien 8.

Weight class finals

Trumbull's Jack Ryan works toward a 9-1 major decision in his FCIAC 132-pound final with Danbury's Matt Lucas.

99 pounds (exhibition): Lexani Pagan (Ridgefield) pinned John Schneider (McMahon), 2:25

106 pounds: Michael Longo (Trumbull) tech. fall Alex Blaha (Ridgefield), 16-0

113 pounds: Kai O’Dell (Danbury) dec. Lucas Coleman (Warde), 7-1

120 pounds: Carlos DeWinter (Greenwich) pinned Kevin Pina (Danbury), 4:50

126 pounds: Tyler Johnson (Danbury) pinned Bryson Thomas (Westhill), 1:51

132 pounds: Jack Ryan (Trumbull) major dec. Matt Lucas (Danbury), 9-1

138 pounds: Ryan Jack (Danbury) pinned Ryan Gover (Stamford), 1:47

145 pounds: Will Ebert (Warde) dec. Logan Kovacs (Danbury), 1-0

152 pounds: Tyler Sung (New Canaan) dec. Cole Shaughnessy (Warde), 7-2

160 pounds: Luke Molina (Staples) dec. Daniel Camacho (Danbury), 6-4

170 pounds: Tommy Mazur (Westhill) major dec. Jaylen Hawkins (Danbury), 10-0

182 pounds: Brendan Gilchrist (Norwalk) pinned Tyrell Jones (Danbury), 5:27

195 pounds: Nicholas Augeri (Staples) pinned Griffin Gallati (Warde), 3:17

220 pounds: DJ Donovan (Danbury) dec. Jeff Cocchia (McMahon), 11-6

285 pounds: Jordan Agosto (Danbury) pinned Jacob Rizy (Staples), 3:18.