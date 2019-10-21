Miami's McCain to be disciplined for confrontation with fan

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain will be disciplined by the team for his verbal confrontation with a 13-year-old boy who was rooting for the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Brian Flores said he discussed the incident with McCain on Monday, the day after it occurred as players took the field before the Dolphins' 31-21 loss at Buffalo. Flores wouldn't say whether McCain will miss playing time as part of the disciplinary action.

The Bills declined to comment.

