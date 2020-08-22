Miami-Washington Runs

Marlins second. Corey Dickerson lines out to shortstop to Trea Turner. Jorge Alfaro singles to third base. Lewis Brinson walks. Jorge Alfaro to second. Jesus Sanchez strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas homers to left field. Lewis Brinson scores. Jorge Alfaro scores. Jonathan Villar grounds out to shallow infield, Carter Kieboom to Asdrubal Cabrera.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Nationals 0.

Nationals second. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging. Luis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Jesus Aguilar to Elieser Hernandez. Yan Gomes homers to center field. Eric Thames called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Nationals 1.

Nationals third. Carter Kieboom grounds out to second base, Jonathan Villar to Jesus Aguilar. Victor Robles pops out to shallow center field to Jonathan Villar. Trea Turner homers to right field. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 3, Nationals 2.