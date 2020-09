Miami-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Marlins second. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Matt Joyce walks. Jon Berti singles to right center field. Matt Joyce to second. Jazz Chisholm doubles to deep center field. Jon Berti scores. Matt Joyce scores. Chad Wallach singles to second base. Jazz Chisholm to third. Magneuris Sierra strikes out swinging. Corey Dickerson singles to center field. Chad Wallach to second. Jazz Chisholm scores. Starling Marte hit by pitch. Corey Dickerson to second. Chad Wallach to third. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Wade to DJ LeMahieu.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 3, Yankees 0.

Marlins fifth. Lewis Brinson flies out to deep center field to Aaron Hicks. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to shallow left field, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Brian Anderson homers to left field. Matt Joyce grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Wade to DJ LeMahieu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 4, Yankees 0.

Marlins eighth. Jazz Chisholm homers to center field. Chad Wallach singles to right center field. Magneuris Sierra lines out to deep left field to Brett Gardner. Corey Dickerson grounds out to second base. Chad Wallach out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 5, Yankees 0.