Miami Marlins open development academy in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Miami Marlins opened their new academy in the Dominican Republic on Friday, where they hope to develop talents such as current ace Sandy Alcántara, a candidate for the National League Cy Young award.
Sitting on 35 acres (14 hectares), the academy has three major league regulation playing fields, an area for agility drills, four tunnels for batting cages, a roofed set of six pitching mounds, a two-story administrative building and a residential complex.