Miami-Atlanta Runs

Recommended Video:

Braves second. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to third base, Brian Anderson to Garrett Cooper. Ozzie Albies grounds out to shallow right field to Garrett Cooper. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Adam Duvall flies out to deep right field to Matt Joyce.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Marlins 0.

Braves fourth. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Ozzie Albies grounds out to shallow right field, Jon Berti to Garrett Cooper. Dansby Swanson lines out to shallow left field to Miguel Rojas.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Marlins 0.