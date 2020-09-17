Miami 8, Boston 4

Boston Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 8 9 8 Verdugo cf 4 2 3 0 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 Devers 3b 3 0 1 1 Aguilar dh 4 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Anderson 3b 4 1 1 1 Martinez dh 4 1 2 3 Cooper 1b 3 2 1 2 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Brinson rf 4 1 1 1 Muñoz rf 5 0 2 0 Alfaro c 3 2 2 4 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 0 Chavis lf 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez lf 4 0 1 0 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 0 Chisholm 2b 4 0 0 0 Harrison cf 3 0 1 0

Boston 001 010 200 — 4 Miami 204 020 00x — 8

LOB_Boston 11, Miami 4. 2B_Verdugo (15), Devers (14), Arroyo (1), Rojas (8), Brinson (5). HR_Martinez (5), Cooper (4), Alfaro 2 (3). SB_Muñoz (2), Harrison (4). SF_Martinez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Kickham L,1-1 2 2-3 7 6 6 0 3 Valdez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mazza 1 0 0 0 1 1 Leyer 1 1 2 2 1 2 Tapia 1 1 0 0 1 1 Stock 2 0 0 0 0 1

Miami Rogers 3 3 1 1 2 3 Smith 2 2 1 1 0 2 Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 3 Stanek 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Boxberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 García W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Rogers (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, David Arrieta; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:35.