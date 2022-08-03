Skip to main content
Mexican Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):

Mexico Primera A, Clausura
Independiente Santa Fe 1, America de Cali 1

Independiente Santa Fe: Jose Aja (64).

America de Cali: Carlos Sierra (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mexico Primera Division, Apertura Toluca 1, Puebla 1

Toluca: Andres Mosquera (82).

Puebla: Omar Fernandez (17).

Halftime: 0-1.

