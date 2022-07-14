Skip to main content
Mexican Summaries

Thursday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):

Mexico Primera A, Clausura
CD Junior FC 3, Atletico Nacional Medellin 1

CD Junior FC: Luis Gonzalez (15), Carlos Esparragoza (45), Edwuin Cetre (90).

Atletico Nacional Medellin: Jefferson Duque (37).

Halftime: 2-1.

Mexico Primera Division, Apertura America 1, Toluca 0

America: Richard Sanchez (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

