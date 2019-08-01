Mets score 3 in 9th, beat White Sox 4-2 for 6th straight win

New York Mets outfielders Aaron Altherr, back, and Michael Conforto (30) celebrate at the end of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Chicago. The Mets won 4-2.

CHICAGO (AP) — Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Michael Conforto added a two-run single and the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Wednesday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out 11 in a tight pitching duel with Lucas Giolito. Both 2019 All-Stars allowed just one run in seven innings.

After winning for the 12th time in 16 games, New York (52-55) has its longest winning streak since a nine-game run in early April 2018. The latest victory came only hours after the front office decided to hang onto potential trade candidates Frazier, Zack Wheeler, Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Díaz at the deadline.

Justin Wilson (2-1) pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth to get the win. Díaz gave up a solo homer to Leury Garcia but got three outs for his 24th save in 29 chances.

White Sox closer Alex Colomé (3-2) took the loss. Chicago has dropped seven of eight.

With the score tied at 1, Wilson Ramos led off the Mets ninth and reached on an error by shortstop Tim Anderson. Ramos advanced to second on a single by J.D. Davis before pinch-runner Aaron Altherr scored easily on a single to right field by Frazier.

Colomé struck out Amed Rosario before walking Adeiny Hechavarriá to load the bases. Jeff McNeil also struck out, but Conforto lined a single into right to make it 4-1. All three runs in the inning were unearned.

