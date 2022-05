NEW YORK (AP) — Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a partially torn elbow ligament that will sideline him indefinitely.

Reid-Foley exited his outing Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies while facing J.T. Realmuto in the eighth inning. The right-hander fired high on a 2-0 count and immediately motioned for a trainer.