Cards' O'Neill has winning hit, twinbill-record 6 Ks vs Mets JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 10:59 p.m.
1 of11 New York Mets' Dominic Smith runs to second base for an RBI double as Jeff McNeil scores during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 New York Mets' Jeff McNeil watches the ball he hit for an RBI double as he runs to second base during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 New York Mets' Trevor Williams pitches during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 St. Louis Cardinals' Miles Mikolas pitches during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill hits an RBI during the ninth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, right, slides past New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido to score on a Paul Goldschmidt double during the fourth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II Show More Show Less
7 of11 St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, and Tyler O'Neill, right, run into each other while trying to catch a foul ball hit by New York Mets' Francisco Lindor during the eighth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits an RBI double during the fifth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman hits an RBI triple during the fifth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz reacts as New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar (10) celebrates with Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler O'Neill redeemed himself after setting a Cardinals record for a doubleheader with six strikeouts, beating out a tiebreaking infield single in the ninth inning as St. Louis beat the New York Mets 4-3 Tuesday night to split their twinbill.
After New York tied it in the eighth, St. Louis drew two walks against Joely Rodríguez (0-2) in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Nolan Arenado struck out against ex-Rockies teammate Adam Ottavino for the second out.