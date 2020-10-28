Mets decline options on Ramos, Chirinos and Frazier

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets declined 2021 options Wednesday on catchers Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos and on infielder Todd Frazier, allowing all three to become eligible for free agency.

Ramos gets a $1.5 million buyout rather than a $10 million salary for next year, completing a contract that guaranteed him $19 million for two seasons.

Chirinos gets a $1 million buyout rather than a $6.5 million salary for next year, completing contract he originally signed with Texas that guaranteed him $6.75 million.

Frazier gets a $1.5 million buyout rather than a $5.75 million salary for next year, completing a contract he originally signed with Texas that guaranteed him $5 million.

Ramos, 33, hit .239 for his lowest average since 2015 with five homers and 15 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. The two-time All-Star signed with the Mets in 2018.

Chirinos was acquired Aug. 31 from Texas and the 36-year-old batted .162 with one homer and seven RBIs this year, including .219 with one homer and five RBIs for the Mets.

Frazier also was obtained Aug. 31 from the Rangers after spending 2018 and 2019 with the Mets. The former two-time All-Star batted .236 with four homers and 12 RBIs, including .224 with two homers and five RBIs for the Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports