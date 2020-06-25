Mets, Crow-Armstrong agree to $3,359,000 signing bonus

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the New York Mets agreed Friday to a minor league contract with a $3,359,000 signing bonus, the slot value for the 19th overall pick in the amateur draft.

The 18-year-old from Sherman Oaks, California hit .514 in 10 games for Harvard-Westlake with one strikeout in 42 at-bats before his senior season was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. He batted .426 with three homers and five triples during his junior season.

