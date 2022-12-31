Skip to main content
Merrimack 58, Wagner 48

Minor 2-7 11-12 16, Bennett 1-3 1-4 4, Derring 1-4 1-2 4, McKoy 2-2 5-6 9, Reid 2-3 7-12 13, Stinson 0-3 0-0 0, Derkack 0-0 6-6 6, Savage 1-3 0-0 3, Filchner 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 10-26 31-42 58.

WAGNER (8-5)

Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, B.Brown 4-8 6-8 14, Ezquerra 2-12 0-0 4, Hunt 4-12 2-2 11, Williams 2-9 2-2 6, Price Noel 0-9 1-2 1, J.Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 2-2 2-2 6, Fletcher 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-59 13-16 48.

Halftime_Merrimack 32-20. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 7-14 (Reid 2-2, Bennett 1-1, Filchner 1-1, Minor 1-2, Derring 1-3, Savage 1-3, Stinson 0-2), Wagner 1-20 (Hunt 1-5, J.Brown 0-2, Price Noel 0-2, Williams 0-4, Ezquerra 0-7). Fouled Out_Lewis, Williams, Taylor. Rebounds_Merrimack 27 (Minor 10), Wagner 30 (B.Brown 9). Assists_Merrimack 9 (Minor 4), Wagner 9 (Ezquerra, Price Noel 3). Total Fouls_Merrimack 17, Wagner 29. A_572 (2,100).

