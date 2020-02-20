Merrill. Bean help spark Utah St. to 78-58 win over Wyoming

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Sam Merrill scored 26 points with four assists and three steaks as Utah State romped past Wyoming 78-58 on Wednesday night.

The win, after Nevada's win Tuesday, pushed Utah State back into sole possession of second place in the Mountain West Conference.

Justin Bean added 20 points with 14 rebounds and two steals for the Aggies, who won a fifth straight game. Utah State had seven steals and scored 22 points off 14 Wyoming turnovers.

Abel Porter added 10 points for Utah State (22-7, 11-5), which received votes in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, Neemias Queta added 8 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

Trevon Taylor had 16 points for the Cowboys (6-21, 1-14), whose losing streak reached four games. Greg Milton III added 10 points.

Wyoming's leading scorer Hunter Maldonado (17.0 ppg) was held to 8 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Utah State held a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Utah State defeated Wyoming 68-45 on Jan. 28.

Utah State takes on San Jose State at home on Tuesday. Wyoming faces Air Force on the road on Saturday.

