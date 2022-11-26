Mercer 60, Fairfield 58

McCreary 2-5 2-2 6, Robertson 2-4 2-2 7, Walker 7-10 2-2 16, Zanoni 0-8 0-0 0, Hurtado 3-6 2-2 9, Craig 7-10 4-7 18, Drake 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, T.Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Quinones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 12-15 60.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves