Mercado's single in eighth gives Guardians 4-3 win over Jays
STEVE HERRICK, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes lumbered home on Óscar Mercado’s tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Sunday.
Toronto took a 3-2 lead into the eighth, but Owen Miller’s one-out homer off Tim Mayza tied it. Mayza retired José Ramírez, but Miller drove a 2-2 pitch to the left field bleachers.