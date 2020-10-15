Menge, Lund lead 75 golfers at Board tourney

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament saw 75 players compete on a beautiful cool day at Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Oct. 14.

Jim Menge won Low Net (White tees) with a net 68.

Mark Ryan (69) finished second followed by Jerry Gregory (71), Tom Therriault (71), Joe DeLuca (73), Ken Walsh (73) and Bob Taevella (73).

Dick Lund placed first with a net 74 in Low Net (Green tees).

Second place went to Bob Wolfe with a 74, followed by Ammar Amirouche (75), Chet Grygorcewicz (75), John Ghent (76) and Michael McGraw (76).