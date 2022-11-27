Memphis 56, Stanford 48

Angel 1-6 0-0 2, Ingram 4-13 0-0 10, S.Jones 4-11 0-0 10, Keefe 0-2 1-2 1, Silva 1-5 3-4 6, M.Jones 0-7 0-0 0, Murrell 2-5 0-0 6, Raynaud 2-4 0-0 5, O'Connell 1-2 0-0 2, Moss 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 17-58 4-6 48.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves