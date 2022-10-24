Memphis 134, Brooklyn 124

Durant 14-20 8-9 37, O'Neale 3-12 0-0 8, Claxton 7-10 2-2 16, Irving 14-24 7-8 37, Simmons 2-5 3-5 7, Harris 3-9 0-0 8, Watanabe 0-1 0-0 0, Sharpe 2-2 1-2 5, Mills 2-4 0-0 6, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-87 21-26 124.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed