Memphis 125, Sacramento 110

Aldama 2-6 0-0 4, Brooks 4-12 0-0 11, Adams 6-9 0-3 12, Bane 11-18 3-4 31, Morant 8-18 5-5 22, Clarke 6-8 4-5 16, LaRavia 5-6 0-0 13, Lofton Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 1-4 0-0 2, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 6-11 1-1 14. Totals 49-92 13-18 125.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed