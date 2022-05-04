Memphis 106, Golden State 101

Thompson 5-19 0-0 12, Wiggins 6-16 3-4 16, Green 3-5 0-0 6, Curry 11-25 2-2 27, Payton II 0-0 1-2 1, Kuminga 3-7 3-3 9, Looney 2-2 0-2 4, Porter Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 8-16 3-3 20. Totals 40-95 14-18 101.
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
- Unbeaten Trumbull playing well across the court
- Three-time state champs look to replace four All-Staters
- Trumbull defeats Pomperaug in season opener
- Seasoned St. Joseph will utilize speed to succeed
- Trumbull wants to reach league, state finals
Recommended