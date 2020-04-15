Member of Chargers organization tests positive for virus

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — At least one member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization has tested positive for the coronavirus and two others have reported symptoms.

Team spokesman Josh Rupprecht said in a statement that “everyone is doing well and is on the road to recovery.”

Rupprecht added that owner Dean Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco and coach Anthony Lynn are fine.

ESPN reported that the first positive diagnosis happened two weeks after the team facility was shut down on March 12. Everyone who had been exposed to the infected employee was notified and all self-quarantined.

The two other employees who reported symptoms have not tested positive.

