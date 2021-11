BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for his third touchdown with 2:16 remaining and Montana State held off Idaho for a 20-13 victory on Saturday in a key Big Sky Conference matchup.

Montana State (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky Conference), playing in front of sold-out, 17,000-seat Bobcat Stadium, won its ninth straight game, its best since 2011. The Bobcats, ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, entered tied with Sacramento State atop the conference standings,