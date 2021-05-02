Meadows, Margot lead Rays over Astros 5-4 to avoid sweep DICK SCANLON, Associated Press May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 4:54 p.m.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer and later scored the go-ahead run on Manuel Margot's pinch-hit single in the seventh inning as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 5-4 Sunday.
The Rays avoided a three-game sweep in the series between the last two American League champions.