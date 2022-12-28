Md.-Eastern Shore 74, Columbia 67, OT

Pollard 4-10 1-2 9, K.Thompson 1-4 0-0 3, Fofana 4-7 0-0 9, Phillip 7-15 3-4 21, Voyles 7-13 5-5 20, Styles 1-7 0-0 2, Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 1-2 2-2 4, Hupstead 1-3 0-0 2, Nugent 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 11-13 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run