Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Marist 59

Cooley 3-6 2-2 9, Ingo 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 7-16 5-8 20, Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Brickner 2-3 0-1 5, Farris 2-8 1-1 7, Salton 3-4 1-1 7, Daughtry 1-4 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 0-0 2-2 2, Belton 0-1 4-4 4, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 15-19 59.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves