McNeese St. 29, E. Illinois 15

E. Illinois 0 7 0 8 \u2014 15 McNeese St. 10 9 7 3 \u2014 29 First Quarter MCNS_FG Smith 39, 05:12 MCNS_McCall 33 pass from McMahon (Smith kick), 02:15 Second Quarter EIU_Vallie 26 pass from Shoffner (Orth kick), 12:20 MCNS_Pierce 32 pass from Roberts (run failed), 08:38 MCNS_FG Smith 21, 00:00 Third Quarter MCNS_McMahon 3 run (Smith kick), 03:40 Fourth Quarter MCNS_FG Smith 31, 05:55 EIU_Bowick 19 pass from Shoffner (Hill pass from Willman), 03:13 EIU MCNS First downs 18 24 Rushes-yards 30-132 41-242 Passing 187 268 Comp-Att-Int 17-30-1 18-27-0 Return Yards 23 37 Punts-Avg. 3-41.0 2-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1 Penalty-Yards 1-0 2-25 Time of Possession 26:51 33:09 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_E. Illinois, Do. Shoffner 18-66, Ja. Benefield 5-43, Tr. Wilhoit 1-22, MJ. Flowers 6-1. McNeese St., De. McMahon 26-211, Jo. Parker 8-38, Wa. Wood 2-10, Team 1-(minus 4), Ry. Roberts 4-(minus 13). PASSING_E. Illinois, Do. Shoffner 17-30-1-187. McNeese St., Ry. Roberts 13-20-0-177, Wa. Wood 4-5-0-58, De. McMahon 1-1-0-33, Ma. Pierce 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_E. Illinois, Co. Willman 7-82, Ja. Vallie 4-63, Ju. Bowick 5-40, Ni. Hill 1-2. McNeese St., Ma. Pierce 8-145, Ja. Johnson 4-38, Jo. McCall 1-33, De. McMahon 3-24, Jo. Parker 1-18, Se. Foster 1-10.