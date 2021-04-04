McKinstry hits inside-the-park homer, Dodgers beat Rox 6-5 PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer April 4, 2021 Updated: April 4, 2021 12:09 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Zach McKinstry hustled for a go-ahead, inside-the-park homer in the eighth inning when left fielder Raimel Tapia reached over the fence to bring the ball back, only to have it bounce out of his glove and roll away as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night.
Kenley Jansen recorded five outs to earn the save.