McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer March 29, 2021 Updated: March 29, 2021 11:51 p.m.
1 of12 Arizona's Aari McDonald reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Arizona players celebrate their win over Indiana in a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) and Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste (0) battle for control of a rebound during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Arizona's Trinity Baptiste tries to stop Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) is blocked by Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 The Arizona team poses for a picture after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 66-53 to advance to the Final Four. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 The Arizona team poses for a picture after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 66-53 to advance to the Final Four. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Arizona's Lauren Ware and Cate Reese celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 66-53 to advance to the Final Four. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Indiana's Ali Patberg and Arizona's Cate Reese battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Indiana's Nicole Cardano-Hillary tries to shoot past Arizona's Cate Reese during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) drives to the basket past Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 29, 2021. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Indiana's Ali Patberg tries to drive past Arizona's Shaina Pellington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat fourth-seeded Indiana 66-53 on Monday night to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament.
McDonald, the Pac-12 player of the year, did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer. She briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on and scored six more points. Her three-point play with 34 seconds left put the exclamation point on the victory.