McCollum's shot lifts Blazers to 112-111 win over Raptors ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 1:46 a.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 9.6 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 112-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
Damian Lillard added 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 20 off the bench for the Blazers, who erased a 17-point deficit and overcame Pascal Siakam’s first career triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
